Former Blackpool favourite tipped for potential Swansea City exit a year on from Bloomfield Road departure

Former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates made the move to Swansea City last summer- but his time in Wales could potentially come to an end after only one season.

The 27-year-old, who started his career with Rotherham United, joined the Seasiders in 2020, and enjoyed a fruitful spell at Bloomfield Road, scoring 46 goals and providing 18 assists in 139 games.

Following Blackpool’s relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Yates departed the club to join Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

His time with the Swans have proven to be hit and miss, with starts from December onwards being limited for the forward. Despite this, he was still able to record nine goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

In a piece by Wales Online looking at the Swansea players with a point to prove, Yates was listed as one of several individuals the club might listen to offers for this summer.

Their analysis read: “The striker was admittedly always going to find it tricky to fill the Joel Piroe-shaped hole that opened up last season, and despite netting nine goals in all competitions, he hasn't quite managed to fully win over the critics.