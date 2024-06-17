Former Blackpool favourite tipped for potential Swansea City exit a year on from Bloomfield Road departure
The 27-year-old, who started his career with Rotherham United, joined the Seasiders in 2020, and enjoyed a fruitful spell at Bloomfield Road, scoring 46 goals and providing 18 assists in 139 games.
Following Blackpool’s relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Yates departed the club to join Swansea for an undisclosed fee.
His time with the Swans have proven to be hit and miss, with starts from December onwards being limited for the forward. Despite this, he was still able to record nine goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.
In a piece by Wales Online looking at the Swansea players with a point to prove, Yates was listed as one of several individuals the club might listen to offers for this summer.
Their analysis read: “The striker was admittedly always going to find it tricky to fill the Joel Piroe-shaped hole that opened up last season, and despite netting nine goals in all competitions, he hasn't quite managed to fully win over the critics.
"Luke Williams has made no secret of the fact that he's looking for more firepower in this window. If Yates does manage to get another chance to shine up front next term, he needs to take it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.