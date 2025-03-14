Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has made his feelings clear on Odel Offiah’s strongest position.

The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has proven to be a success at Bloomfield Road since joining the Seasiders on loan back in August.

After initially playing at centre back, the 22-year-old has mainly been used as a right back in recent times, and has amassed 31 League One outings so far this season.

Bruce admits he’s played with a number of players who have been able to occupy different roles, and admits himself and Offiah have differing views on what his best position is.

With his loan spell set to come to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign, the Blackpool boss admits the only way the defender could be back on the Fylde Coast next year is if the club can make a late push for League One promotion.

“You’ve got to be respectful to the parent club, the big thing for Odel (Offiah) would be, is he right for the Championship; unless we can get there,” he said.

“That’s the ideal progression, but we’ll wait and see. He’s been very happy here, and why wouldn’t you be - he’s played every week, which for someone his age, it’s what he’s here for.

“He’s got a really bright future ahead of him. He’s still got a lot to work on, but overall he’s had a terrific season for us. I do believe his best position is right back, but I think he tends to still favour being a centre back.

“I think he understands the ability to play both isn’t a bad thing to have in your locker.

“Sometimes if you’re a player who can play multiple positions, you can get a bit lost. Gary Neville when he first started was a centre back, and made himself into a really good right back, these things happen. Paul Parker was another one.”

