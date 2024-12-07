A number of games in Lancashire are still set to go ahead this afternoon despite the postponement of Blackpool’s meeting with Rotherham United.

The Seasiders were due to take on the Millers at Bloomfield Road at 3pm, but the decision was made to call the game off due to the impact of Storm Darragh, with amber weather warnings for wind issued.

Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage have also fallen victim to the conditions in League One, while a number of other games across the UK have been affected as well.

In a statement explaining the decision, Blackpool wrote: “The club can confirm today's fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Despite the Club's best intentions to ensure today's game went ahead as planned, the blustery conditions overnight and predicted wind speeds throughout the day bring a significant safety concerns.

“Therefore in consultation and agreement with local agencies and Rotherham United, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture. A new date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

“Tickets purchased for today's fixture will be valid for the rearranged date but any supporter wishing to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office before the revised date.”

Despite the Seasiders’ game not going ahead, down the road, AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy tie against Kidderminster Harriers is still scheduled to take place at Mill Farm this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

On Saturday morning, the National League outfit issued a pitch update, stating: “The club can confirm that this morning, staff from both AFC Fylde and Kidderminster have been out to check the playing surface and both parties are more than happy for the game to go ahead.

“We wish all supporters a safe journey to Mill Farm this afternoon.”

Elsewhere in Lancashire, Accrington V Bromley and Morecambe V Grimsby are also currently set to take place as planned.