Both Luton Town and Wigan Athletic are on the lookout for new bosses and are reportedly mooting a move for Critchley, according to talkSPORT.

The 44-year-old is currently without a club after departing Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard last month.

Nathan Jones left Kenilworth Road this week to take the vacancy at Southampton, which was left empty following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Blackpool’s next opponents Wigan, meanwhile, are without a number one after deciding to part ways with Leam Richardson after a run of eight games without a win left the Latics in the Championship’s bottom three.

According to the bookmakers, Critchley is the current favourite to take over at Luton, followed by another former Seasider in Rob Edwards.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher and ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United man Chris Wilder are also in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley left Bloomfield Road to join Aston Villa in May

Critchley led the Seasiders to promotion via the League One play-offs during his first full season in charge.

The former Liverpool academy coach then oversaw an impressive first season back in the Championship, as Pool finished in 16th on 60 points.

He sprung a major surprise when he opted to leave the club in May of this year with no prior warning, opting to step down from his role as head coach to take the number two position at Villa Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad