Blackpool fans shocked at Neil Critchley's decision to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa

Critchley’s appointment at Villa Park leaves Championship side Blackpool looking for a new manager.

The 43-year-old, who guided the Seasiders to League One promotion in 2020/21, knows Gerrard from his time working at Liverpool’s academy where he coached the under-18s and under-23s.

He will replace Michael Beale, who leaves to take up the position as QPR’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley

Critchley was a huge success at Bloomfield Road following his March 2020 appointment, guiding the club back to the Championship via the play-offs in his first season in charge before consolidating their position in the second tier.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler says he is “disappointed” by Critchley’s exit.

Meanwhile, supporters took to social media within minutes of the annoucement to express their disbelief.

Andrew Russell posted: “Unbelievable, but I suppose it had to happen when you make a reputation you will be head hunted let's hope we get another decent coach asap.”

Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa manager

“Absolutely Gutted,” said Carol Benion.

Leigh Folley posted: “Sad to see you leave Blackpool. You've done a magnificent job with us. Good luck for the future Critch.”

Alan Clark said: “Hopefully Blackpool move quick and get someone in with time to make use of the transfer window.”

Adam Lee Gregory added: “No loyalty in football anymore.”

Nathan James Kerley said: “The board wouldn’t even give him 500k to sign the Charlie Kirk if there’s no money for signing you can’t blame him really.”

Meanwhile, Villa fans were already welcoming their new assistant manager.

One posted: “Brilliant in football manager. Super appointment!”

Joan Partridge said: “Sounds like it could be a great appointment, welcome to the Villa.”

Stui Horton posted: “Everything is looking very positive for next season, looks like our bosses mean business.”

The greatest accolade came from Villa manger Steven Gerrard.

He said: “Neil Critchley was my number one choice when looking for a new assistant head coach.