Wigan Athletic sack manager Leam Richardson ahead of crunch clash with Blackpool

The former Seasider has been given his marching orders after overseeing a run of eight games without a defeat, which has seen the Latics drop into the bottom three.

But the news will come as a major shock given Richardson was handed a new three-year contract only three weeks ago.

“Wigan Athletic can confirm that Leam Richardson has left his role as first-team manager,” the Latics said in a statement.

“Having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

“A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

“We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future.”

The news comes just two days before Blackpool make the trip to the DW Stadium. Richardson’s assistant Rob Kelly will take charge of the game.

Richardson, who played for Blackpool between 2002 and 2005, led Wigan to promotion from League One last season.

