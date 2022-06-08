Former Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City boss back in work with Scottish side

Dundee have been on the hunt for a new number one since Mark McGhee’s short-term stint was brought to an end following their relegation from the SPL.

The likes of Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney had also been linked with the vacancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowyer will be assisted by Billy Barr, who also worked alongside him during his previous job at Salford City.

“It’s great to have Gary at the club,” said Dundee’s technical director and Scotland legend Gordon Strachan.

“He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward.

“Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

It's a swift return to work for Bowyer, who was sacked by Salford last month

Bowyer was sacked by Salford last month after finishing 10th in League Two, missing out on the play-offs by seven points.

Bowyer left Bloomfield Road following the opening game of the 2018/19 season, citing frustrations with Owen Oyston, the club’s former owner.

The 50-year-old took the reins in 2016, guiding the club back to League One at the first attempt via the play-offs before achieving a 12th placed finish in the third tier.

Bowyer has previously managed Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City.