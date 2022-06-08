The 52-year-old has been appointed the new boss of Bengaluru FC, signing a two-year contract with the Bangalore-based club.

Grayson had also been linked with the vacancy at Hartlepool United, but the League Two side ended up appointing Scot Paul Hartley.

Of his appointment, Grayson said: “Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago, but the pandemic put all things on hold.

“When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it.

“This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it is one that really excites me.

“When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again.

Grayson has made the surprise decision to work abroad for the first time in his career

“I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven’t worked out like everybody would have liked it to. That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that’s the exciting part for me,”

Bengaluru finished sixth in the 11-team Indian Super League last season, having previously won the title during the 2018/19 season.

“We are delighted to have landed Simon, who is experienced and successful as both – a player and a manager,” the club’s director Parth Jindal said.

“His records, in what are extremely competitive and difficult divisions in English football, speak for itself.

“I had meetings with him in London and it was evident that he shared our vision and desire to bring Bengaluru FC back where it belongs.”

Grayson has been out of work since leaving Fleetwood in November of last year, having endured a run of seven defeats in eight games to leave the club 22nd in League One.

That followed a brief second stint as manager of the Seasiders which came to an end in February 2020 after a run of just one win in 12.

Grayson previously enjoyed a lot more success in his first stint in charge at Bloomfield Road, leading the club to promotion to the Championship in 2007.