Blackpool and Stoke City legend Charlie Adam hints at retirement after Dundee wondergoal

It comes after the 36-year-old scored a wonder goal in Dundee’s crucial 3-1 win against Hibernian last night, which has given his hometown side a slim chance of avoiding relegation from the SPL.

Adam admitted after the game he got emotional after the long-range strike because it could well be the last one he scores at Dens Park.

The midfielder signed for Dundee two years ago after his departure from Reading, having first left Scotland in 2009 to move south of the border to Bloomfield Road.

Adam was Blackpool’s talisman as the Seasiders clinched their memorable promotion to the Premier League a year later.

“[I had a tear in my eye] because it possibly could be my last game in this stadium,” Adam told BBC Sportsound.

“I've got a decision to make in the next few weeks.

Could Charlie Adam be about to call it a day?

“I'll speak to the club to see where they want to go. If that's to play football then so be it, if not I'll get my teeth stuck into coaching and management.

“I've had a wonderful two years; it's been great. This is my boyhood club, I've sat on those terraces and I know what it means to be a supporter of this club.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee says he would be open to Adam taking up a coaching role at the club if he decided to end his 19-year playing career.

“Charlie didn't disappoint," McGhee told the BBC after his cameo off the bench on Tuesday night.

“He went on and affected the players around him and the opposition. His goal was an unbelievable strike, but it's not untypical of Charlie.

“He's a Dundee boy, he loves playing here and he's a football fanatic. He's at all the youth games, he's getting a bit of a hand in there, and that would be his first port of call. So if we can involve him, that would be something we'd be looking at.”

Adam has made over 400 appearances during his career, which started at Rangers in 2003.