Charlie Adam dreams of double promotion celebration for Blackpool and Dundee

The 35-year-old captained his boyhood club Dundee to play-off glory on Monday, when they overcame Kilmarnock over two legs to clinch a return to Scotland’s top flight after a two-year absence.

Adam, who famously led the Seasiders to play-off glory in 2010, will now have his feet up cheering on Neil Critchley’s men in Sunday’s League One play-off final against Lincoln City.

Charlie Adam scoring for Dundee in the play-off final against Kilmarnock

“It would be a great week for me if Blackpool can get the job done,” Adam told The Gazette.

“It’s been great for me to help my hometown club get over the line and to get back to the Scottish Premiership.

“The promotion with Blackpool was special but this is slightly different because this is the team I supported as a kid, it’s special.

“On a personal level, that’s two promotions through the play-offs for me now and this one wasn’t too dissimilar to how we did it with Blackpool.

“We didn’t start too well but we ended the season really well, with just one defeat in 10 games.

“If you can guarantee promotion through the play-offs, it’s a good way to do it but it is nerve-wracking.”

Watching on from afar, the former Liverpool midfielder has been impressed with the job head coach Neil Critchley has done at Bloomfield Road.

He added: “I’ve obviously been following the club’s results and Neil has come in at a difficult time because of the Covid situation and having to bring players in.

“The owner Simon Sadler and chief executive Ben Mansford had a view of which route they wanted to take.

“They needed someone in Simon to steady the ship, with what had happened in the years before. They had to get the club back on a good footing again.

“They had a plan to play a certain way, and get players in who could express themselves and potentially be sold on for more money than they were bought for.

“They’ve got a good core of senior players and they’ve done extremely well.

“Every management decision a club takes is a gamble but Neil has steadied the ship.

“I don’t know him personally but from what I’ve seen he seems calm. He has a way of playing – they’re intense, they have build-up play and he’s done an excellent job in his first full season.”