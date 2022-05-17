Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer sacked by Salford City after missing out on League Two play-offs

It comes after the ambitious fourth tier side missed out on the play-offs by seven points, following a run of one win in their last five games.

Co-owned by Gary Neville and the so-called ‘class of 92’, Salford have now sacked three managers since their promotion to the EFL in 2019.

“Salford City Football Club announces the departure of first-team manager Gary Bowyer from The Peninsula Stadium,” the club said in a statement.

“A meeting was held earlier today and the club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with assistant manager Billy Barr.

“The club would like to thank Gary and Billy for their hard work over the last season, and we wish them all the best for their future roles within football.

“An announcement regarding the role of first-team manager will be made in due course.”

Bowyer took over at Salford in March 2021, initially on an interim basis after Richie Wellens was axed after just five months in charge.

Graham Alexander, the man responsible for getting the club promoted from the National League, was sacked in 2020 – a decision Neville later admitted was a mistake.

The 50-year-old took the reins in 2016, guiding the club back to League One at the first attempt via the play-offs before achieving a 12th placed finish in the third tier.