Former Blackpool assistant Mike Garrity joins backroom staff at Lincoln City

Following Michael Appleton’s appointment, the former Imps boss opted to bring in his own backroom team in the form of David Kerslake and Richard O’Donnell.

That left Garrity and fellow assistant Iain Brunskill out of work, although The Gazette understands the duo were offered the chance to remain at the club in slightly different roles.

Both decided against doing so, allowing Garrity the chance to link up with new Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy at Sincil Bank.

The former Cardiff City assistant took the reins with the League One club after the club mutually agreed to part ways with Appleton at the end of last season.

“Mike brings some really valuable coaching experience to the club and we are delighted to have secured someone of his calibre and pedigree,” Kennedy said.

“He has knowledge of this league and the one above from his previous role as well as a track record in developing young players, which fits the ethos of our club.

“He will fit in perfectly and will also help to mentor Tom Shaw, who has joined the first team coaching staff from our academy.”

Garrity first arrived at Bloomfield Road in June 2020 to reunite with Critchley, having previously worked alongside him in Liverpool’s academy.