ITV announce who will present their new EFL highlights show

The rights to Championship, League One and League Two action have now been acquired by ITV, who take over from Quest.

Colin Murray was a popular presenter under the old format, but he won’t be involved in the show in its new guise.

Instead, Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach will present ITV’s EFL coverage from the start of the 2022/23 season.

Woozencroft, who currently works on talkSPORT, “I’m so excited to help bring the EFL to ITV Sport audiences and it’s a privilege to take up the responsibility of covering the EFL in an impactful, entertaining manner.

"The EFL is a unique sporting institution with incredible history, fantastic clubs and amazing, loyal fans.

"I really look forward to bringing the rollercoaster of the season to life and can’t wait for kick off next month.”

ITV's EFL highlights show will kick off on July 30, when the season gets underway

ITV announced earlier this year its deal to show highlights of the three league divisions, plus the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy after the broadcaster entered into a two-season partnership with the EFL.

The first highlights show will be on air on Saturday, July 30 and will be shown at 9pm on ITV4 with a later repeat on ITV as well as each show being available on ITV Hub.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the ITV football team,” BT Sport presenter Breach added.

"The Football League never fails to entertain and deliver amazing stories every single season and there’s nothing quite like the passion you see from fans up and down the English football pyramid. Can’t wait to get started.”

Throughout the season, ITV say a “comprehensive round-up” of all the day’s action from across the EFL will be screened in the primetime slot each Saturday at 9pm on ITV4, with a repeat being shown on ITV [main channel] later in the evening.

And for those who want to catch up on all the highlights on Sunday mornings, viewers will be able to watch again on ITV.