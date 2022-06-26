The players linked with Blackpool so far this summer - including Arsenal, Everton and Lincoln City men

The transfer window only opened on June 10, however, so the Seasiders still have plenty of time to do their business.
With the first week of pre-season training complete and the first friendly on the horizon, before the league campaign gets underway on July 30, we should begin to see movement soon.
Before that happens, take a look at the names linked with a move to the seaside so far this summer...
1. Ebou Adams
The Seasiders were keen to snap up the Forest Green midfielder on a free transfer, but he instead opted to join Pool's Championship rivals Cardiff City. One that got away?
Photo: Andrew Matthews
2. Anthony Hartigan
Another midfielder, the 22-year-old has been offered a new deal to remain with AFC Wimbledon but it appears he's decided to depart. He's yet to make his decision but the Seasiders are thought to be one of several clubs interested in his signature.
Photo: Mike Egerton
3. Matt Ingram
At a time when both Dan Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell were being linked with potential moves away, the Seasiders were also said to be considering a move for the Hull City man. But he's since committed his future to the Tigers by signing a new deal.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Morgan Rogers
The Man City winger was already being lined up as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler before the arrival of Michael Appleton, who he played for on loan at Lincoln City. Strong chance this one happens.
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell