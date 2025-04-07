Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool coach Steve Thompson states Blackpool’s performance against Rotherham United at the weekend came as a huge disappointment.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with a Sonny Carey penalty not proving to be enough in a lacklustre display.

Results elsewhere have seen Steve Bruce’s side drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile, the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Trotters, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the O’s, having a game in hand.

Blackpool had headed to South Yorkshire with three consecutive wins under their belt, but were unable to find the same levels from those performances.

Ex-Seasiders coach issues verdict on Rotherham defeat

A relatively rogue shout, but Thompson is at 25/1, having been Blackpool's caretaker boss on various occasions since 2008, and more recently at Oldham Athletic

Thompson knows what a play-off push means to fans at Bloomfield Road, having spent several years as a coach to numerous managers on the Fylde Coast.

Meanwhile, during his playing career the 60-year-old enjoyed a stint with Rotherham, representing the club between 1997 and 2000.

On Saturday, the ex-midfielder was on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire as two of his former clubs went head-to-head.

Giving his verdict after the match, he told the broadcaster: “It was disappointing, they didn’t start the best. The best chance they had was probably in the first minute through Ashley Fletcher, but the keeper made a good save there.

“They lost Lee Evans, who was struggling before the game, so they had to make changes to bring him off.

“It was just so frustrating in the first half. Fair play to Rotherham, they played a system, and with set plays - they were getting first contact on the ball.

“Blackpool were playing deep and never got going. You could see the frustration with Steve Bruce, he was trying to get the players going, and trying to get some kind of game plan going. He made changes at half time, and it was a lot better.

“They were pinning Rotherham back, and eventually they got the goal. The fans got right behind them, and it was all them, but I said ‘you don’t want to be hit by a counter attack.’

“Jake Beesley got sent off, and then another corner came in, they got first contact, and it came to Rafferty.

“A big disappointment for Blackpool. You could see the frustration for Steve Bruce.

“It’s going to be tough (to get the play-offs); they’re not out of it, but it was disappointing.”

