Former Blackpool winger Owen Dale has departed Oxford United less than a year on from his move to the Kassam Stadium.

On the back of his Seasiders departure last February, the 26-year-old featured 18 times for the U’s in their push to the Championship in the second half of last season.

His outings included the play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley, as the Oxfordshire outfit claimed their place in the second tier.

Game time has been more limited for Dale throughout the current campaign so far, with only 12 outings under his belt in all competitions.

Since the appointment of the former Burton Albion and Birmingham City boss, Dale has made Oxford’s matchday squad on one occasion, and that was as an unused substitute.

The ex-Blackpool man has now returned to League One, and the North West, making a Deadline Day move to Wigan Athletic on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The wide player started his career with Crewe Alexandra, where he scored 15 times in 109 appearances.

His first taste of life at Bloomfield Road came on loan in 2021, but it wasn’t long until his move became permanent.

Throughout his time on the Fylde Coast, he found the back of the net six times in 47 outings for Blackpool, as well as spending a season out on loan with Portsmouth - where he made 50 appearances in a single season.

His final six months with the Seasiders, he was used in multiple positions by former head coach Neil Critchley, including left wing-back.