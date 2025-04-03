Fixture release, opening weekends, and cup details - Key info released for Blackpool and others in EFL
Three wins on the bounce from Blackpool means they are just about back in chase for the final spot in the League One play-offs.
Back-to-back home victories over Bolton Wanderers and Reading, who are both in the hunt for sixth as well, has handed Steve Bruce’s side a massive boost, but there’s still plenty of work to do.
Result on Tuesday night leaves the Seasiders in ninth, three points off the sixth place Trotters, two behind the Royals, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, along with the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on Blackpool.
While there’s still plenty to compete for, the information for next season has been revealed.
Here’s the key dates:
Fixture release
The fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign will be announced on Thursday, June 26 at 9am.
Blackpool started the current season with a trip to Crawley Town, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, while the year before they overcame Burton Albion at home.
Opening weekends
League One and League Two both get started on the same weekend, with the opening round of fixtures for the two divisions taking place between August 1 and August 3.
Meanwhile the Championship will get underway the following week.
Final games
All three EFL divisions will end their regular seasons on the weekend of 2/3 May 2026.
Cup dates
The draws for the opening rounds of the EFL Cup and the EFL Trophy will take place on the same day as the fixtures are released, June 26.
The former will then get underway on the week commencing August 11, while the group stages for the latter will start on the week commencing September 1.
Play-off dates
The three EFL play-off finals will take place across the same bank holiday weekend in the following order: Championship (May 23), League One (May 24), and League Two (May 25).
