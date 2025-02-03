Blackpool have been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper - but Steve Bruce has previously given his backing to Everton loanee Harry Tyrer.

Alan Nixon reports that the Seasiders are looking at former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Max Stryjek.

Since his exit from Adams Park back in the summer, the 27-year-old has been with Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok, but has struggled to pick up consistent game time.

Meanwhile, The Deck have linked Blackpool with a move for former keeper Dan Grimshaw - who only departed Bloomfield Road back in the summer.

The former Manchester City youngster has recently fallen out of favour at Plymouth Argyle, being named on the bench for five of the Pilgrims’ last eight Championship outings.

Bruce has admitted the Seasiders are looking to get one further deal over the line before the window ends, but hasn’t confirmed which position they are looking at.

Since Grimshaw’s departure in August, both Richard O’Donnell and Tyrer have been given chances, with the latter coming out on top in recent times - starting Blackpool’s last 12 league games.

Discussing the 23-year-old last month, Bruce made his thoughts clear, starting: “I would imagine he is going to stay with us.

“There’s been a change at Everton, but we hope nothing changes in this respect. The kid needs games in my opinion, and the more he plays, the better he’ll become. He’s done far better than most would’ve thought, and he seems better within himself.

“Before he came here, he hadn’t really played in the league, so to come and do that - fair play to him. He’s got more confident in the last few weeks. The valuable thing of playing games is the experience you pick up. He looks a far better keeper now than he did four months ago.

“I’ve been pleased with young Harry lately. When he came through the door, he hadn’t played a league game. You can see him getting confident with every game he plays.

“The kid just needs games, and the more games he plays - the better.”