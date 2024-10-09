Ex-West Brom and Newcastle United nominated for award following impressive start with Blackpool

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has been nominated for League One manager of the month.

The 63-year-old was appointed as the Seasiders’ new head coach at the beginning of September, following the sacking of Neil Critchley a few weeks before.

Prior to taking the job at Bloomfield Road, the former Manchester United defender had been out of football for nearly two years after disappointing spells with both Newcastle United and West Brom.

At the time of his arrival on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool had failed to win any of their opening four league games.

That was quickly amended, with a late James Husband winner helping the Seasiders to a 2-1 victory over Exeter City in Bruce’s first fixture in charge.

They would replicate the same scoreline away to Charlton Athletic the following week, before producing a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium a couple of days later.

Blackpool rounded off September with a 3-0 home victory over Burton Albion, to make it 12 points from four games at the start of Bruce’s tenure.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Matt Bloomfield, Birmingham City’s Chris Davies, and Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough have also been nominated for manager of the month.

Like Bruce, the trio won all of their league outings in September, but played one game less than the Seasiders.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday.

