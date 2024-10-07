Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton have both been nominated for a monthly award.

The Seasiders pair have impressed at the start of Steve Bruce’s time in charge at Bloomfield Road, after the 63-year-old made the move to the Fylde Coast last month.

After scoring a brace against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy on the day the ex-West Brom boss was appointed, Hamilton then claimed the first goal of the new head coach’s tenure just over a week later in a 2-1 win against Exeter City.

The winger found the back of the net once again in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, as well as providing his first assist of the season.

Joseph was on the end of Hamilton’s cross in the midweek game in West Yorkshire as he continued his bright start to the season.

The striker has four goals in total so far this season, and has been a key component in how Bruce wants the team to play as part of a 4-4-2 formation.

Fans are now able to vote for the Blackpool pair for September’s PFA League One Fans’ Player of the Month award.

Top of the table Birmingham City also have two players nominated, with Jay Stansfield and Tomoki Iwata in contention alongside Hamilton and Joseph.

Both players have been integral to the Blues picking up 22 points in their opening nine games - which includes three wins in September.

League One top scorer Lee Gregory is also among the nominees after his strong start to life with Mansfield Town, while Charlton Athletic defender Lloyd Jones is also in the running.