Elliot Embleton has once again been left out of Blackpool’s matchday squad.

The Seasiders start 2025 with a New Year’s Day game against Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road, with Sonny Carey’s inclusion ahead of Hayden Coulson being the only change to Steve Bruce’s starting XI, while CJ Hamilton is fit enough to be included on the bench after a spell on the sidelines.

Throughout the last month, game time has been hard to come by for summer signing Embleton.

The midfielder, who was on loan with Blackpool back in 2021, made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland in August, but it hasn’t been a smooth transition for the former England youth international.

In all competitions this season, the 25-year-old has made 23 appearances in total, but has struggled to find his place under Steve Bruce - who was appointed as Seasiders boss at the beginning of September following Neil Critchley’s sacking.

Embleton last appeared in Tangerine against Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy last month, but has now been left out of the last five matchday squad’s in League One, with it being seven game since he last stepped out on the pitch.

In recent days, Football League World have claimed the former Derby County loanee is set to make a move to Carlisle United.

The report states the midfielder will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Cumbrians, who are currently battling at the bottom end of the League Two table.

Discussing Embleton’s recent involvement, Bruce told the Gazette after the recent 0-0 draw with Birmingham City: “Everyone is part of the plans. I’ve got four or five who weren’t on the bench (against Birmingham) because we’re getting everyone back fit, and unfortunately Embo hasn’t been part of the squad.

“It’s difficult for him. We don’t have many natural wide players so we’ve had to juggle that around, and that was the big decision I made. I thought it was essential and it’s what we’re doing.”

Here is the full Blackpool team to take on Shrewsbury Town: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Flethcer.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, CJ Hamilton.