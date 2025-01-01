Blackpool team news V Shrewsbury Town: One change for New Year's Day battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury Town in their first game of 2025.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce’s side will be hoping to build on their strong display away to Birmingham City at the weekend, as they look to make a strong start to the new year.

The Seasiders have struggled at Bloomfield Road this season, winning at home only twice in the league, with that coming back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s, Bruce has opted to make one change, with Sonny Carey coming in for Hayden Coulson.

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton could make his return from injury off the bench, as Zac Ashworth drops out completely.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Flethcer.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, CJ Hamilton.