Blackpool defender Olly Casey has been one of the most consistent performers for Steve Bruce since his arrival on the Fylde Coast back in September.

The centre back has made 25 appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions so far this season, and has become a key figure at the back.

In recent weeks, the 24-year-old has developed a strong partnership with Matthew Pennington, with the pair both impressing in Blackpool’s recent 0-0 draw away to League One leaders Birmingham City.

Casey, who is a Leeds United youth product, admits playing under legendary Manchester United defender Bruce has been a beneficial experience for him personally, as the Seasiders prepare to start 2025 with a home game against Shrewsbury Town.

“It’s been brilliant for me, playing the same position and having him passing on his knowledge from his experience,” he said.

“There’s been nothing in particular that has stood out, it’s just his all-round knowledge about the game and what I can improve on - it’s helped me massively.

“Confidence will be high after the last couple of performances; even though we got done by the decision at Wrexham, so we can really go and attack the Shrewsbury game.”

Casey states he’s pleased to be a regular starter in Tangerine, after being in and out of the team at times last season under former head coach Neil Critchley.

“It’s what I’ve wanted to be honest, and it’s what I should’ve had last year, it’s been good playing every game - I can’t ask for any more,” he added.

“That’s what football is about, if you’re doing well then you should stay in the team.”