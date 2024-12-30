Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Olly Casey says a controversial Boxing Day decision was a topic of conversation during Sunday’s 0-0 away to Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old was on the wrong end of a penalty call in the closing stages of the Seasiders’ festive fixture against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground - with the Welsh outfit claiming a 2-1 win.

A spot kick was given by the referee for handball, when in fact there was only contact with the back of Casey.

After the disappointment of not picking anything up against the Red Dragons, Steve Bruce’s Blackpool produced an impressive display against the League One leaders at St Andrew’s - and had the best chance to win the game.

Casey admits the Seasiders had put the anger of the Wrexham game behind them, but still used it as a driving force.

“On the day we felt really hard done by, I think everyone has seen what’s actually happened, but you can’t change the ref’s decisions, so there’s no point dwelling on it; you’ve just got to move on,” he said.

“I felt the ball hit my back and go out. I turned around to defend a corner - he didn’t give it straight away, but the players got into his head and he gave into it. It is what it is.

“After getting through the first half against Birmingham in the way we did, we thought we could’ve nicked it, so it was about not giving anything silly away and good decision making.

“When you come to places like this you need determination from everyone no matter what position you play.

“The second half at Wrexham probably let us down (with our performances). We were unlucky with the penalty decision, but the performance wasn’t good enough. It was good to come out in the second half against Birmingham and start really well.

“We’ve shown in glimpses what we are capable of, it’s just about improving our home form to get to where we want to.”