Business has already started to get underway in League One following the start of the winter transfer window.

Clubs will be looking to boost their squad throughout the next month ahead of the deadline on February 3 at 11pm.

Blackpool have plenty of work to do to improve Steve Bruce’s options. The club has spent recent transfer windows recruiting for a wing-back based system, but the appointment of the experienced coach brought a change of style.

A lack of depth in certain areas has been made evident by injuries throughout the season so far.

The Seasiders will certainly be looking to make a quick start to the window, but one club has done that already.

Just hours into 2025, Wigan Athletic have become one of the first clubs to announce a new addition following the start of the window.

Shaun Maloney’s side have added Josh Robinson to their ranks on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Arsenal.

The defender has worked his way through the Gunners’ youth ranks, but has never featured for the first-team.

While Blackpool will be looking to follow in Wigan’s shoes and make some quick signings, the Fylde Coast club are also set to offload some individuals this month.

In recent days, Football League World have claimed that Elliot Embleton is set to make a move to Carlisle United, six months on from joining the Seasiders from Sunderland on a permanent deal.

The report states the midfielder will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Cumbrians, who are currently battling at the bottom end of the League Two table.

Game time has been limited for Embleton in recent times, with the 25-year-old seemingly not fitting into the current plans at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing the former England youth international’s involvement, Bruce told the Gazette: “Everyone is part of the plans. I’ve got four or five who weren’t on the bench (against Birmingham) because we’re getting everyone back fit, and unfortunately Embo hasn’t been part of the squad.

“It’s difficult for him. We don’t have many natural wide players so we’ve had to juggle that around, and that was the big decision I made. I thought it was essential and it’s what we’re doing.”