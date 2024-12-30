Blackpool boss makes transfer admission amid possible decisions on Everton and Southampton figures
The winter transfer window opens on January 1, with this year’s deadline coming at 11pm on February 3.
After the appointment of Steve Bruce at the beginning of September, certain gaps in the Seasiders squad became apparent, after a change in system was introduced by the experienced head coach.
A number of areas have been highlighted by onlookers at Bloomfield Road, as the Fylde Coast outfit look to improve on their current position of 15th in the second half of the League One season.
Bruce admits Blackpool have started to work on some things as they prepare for the window to open.
“We’re trying, it’s always difficult in January,” he said.
“We’ve got one or two things in the pipeline, but we’ve got to look at how we can improve the team.
“It’s difficult, we don’t just want to bring in bodies for the sake of it, we want to improve the team, so let’s see what we can do.”
The start of the transfer window could also prompt decisions on a number of the Seasiders’ current loanees.
Out of the players at Bloomfield Road on temporary deals, Odel Offiah has featured most consistently, with the Brighton & Hove Albion defender making 20 appearances in total for the League One outfit.
Elsewhere, Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) is set to be part of Bruce’s plans in the second half of the season following a battle with injury in recent months.
Dom Ballard (Southampton) was a regular in Blackpool’s starting XI in his first month with the club, but has lost his place in recent times, while Harry Tyrer (Everton) has battled Richard O’Donnell to be number one goalkeeper throughout the campaign so far.
“There’s one or two big decisions to make, but that doesn’t change; that’s the job,” Bruce added.
“I’ll be speaking with David (Downes) in the next week in particular and see where we’re up to.
“There’s times and dates for those things, so we’ll abide by them, and go to work on it.
“I’ve not heard anything. We’re head coaches now, sporting directors do that work, thank the lord.”
