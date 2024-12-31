Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A player that finds himself out of favour at Blackpool has been linked with a move away.

Elliot Embleton is reportedly on his way out of Blackpool, according to a report.

The January transfer window opens tomorrow (January 1) and clubs will be free to alter their squads as they prepare for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. Steve Bruce took over in September, and so he hasn’t been afforded the opportunity to make many changes to his side, other than the signing of Josh Onomah.

Bruce has been in charge for 24 matches now, so he's had a feel for the squad, and has given opportunities to everyone to impress him. With a nine point gap to make up on the play-offs, some decisions may have to be made on the futures of some players.

Surprisingly however, Football League World is reporting that Embleton is set to join League Two strugglers Carlisle United in what is being described as a 'transfer coup'. Their sources are claiming that Embleton will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Cumbrians, who are currently involved in a relegation battle.

Embleton only rejoined the Seasiders for a second spell in the summer, joining from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee when Neil Critchley was in charge. He penned a two-year contract at Bloomfield Road, but now just four months after joining, he could be on his way out of the club.

Elliot Embleton's playing time

The 25-year-old hasn't featured much in the league over the last month. Embleton has not made the last four match day squads in League One, with his only taste of first-team action being against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, and Aston Villa's under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

In total, he's made 15 appearances under Bruce, but only five of them have been starts. He's got assists against Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham, whilst also netting against Aston Villa, but that hasn't been enough to force his way in to the manager's plans.

Steve Bruce had his say on Elliot Embleton and the future of other Blackpool players. (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Steve Bruce on Elliot Embleton

Blackpool have been dealing with an injury crisis over the last few months, but those players who have been sidelined are close to making a return. As a result, the manager has had a selection headache, with several players being left out of his match day squads.

It has begged the question whether some players feature in his plans, and whether a move away from the club could be on the cards. In the case of Embleton, it’s been a case of trying to find a role that suits him that doesn’t involve changing the formation.

“Everyone is part of the plans,” said Bruce to the Gazette following the draw with Birmingham City when he was asked about the future

“I’ve got four or five who weren’t on the bench (against Birmingham) because we’re getting everyone back fit, and unfortunately Embo hasn’t been part of the squad.

“It’s difficult for him. We don’t have many natural wide players so we’ve had to juggle that around, and that was the big decision I made. I thought it was essential and it’s what we’re doing.”