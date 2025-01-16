Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Dan Sassi has joined Fylde on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Seasiders from Burnley just under 12 months ago, but has only managed one competitive appearance for the club - which came against Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy last month.

Following his initial arrival on the Fylde Coast, the centre back was sent out on loan to Rochdale, as he picked up his first taste of senior football.

After making 10 appearances for the Greater Manchester club in National League last season, Sassi returned to Spotland in September, featuring a further four times for Jimmy McNulty’s side before sustaining a hamstring injury.

The ex-Stoke City youngster will now return to the fifth tier of English football, this time with Fylde.

Kevin Phillips’ side currently sit 22nd in the table, with only six wins from 24 games throughout the campaign so far.

Sassi could make his debut for the Coasters this weekend in a league game away to Maidenhead.

Elsewhere, fellow Blackpool defender Jack Moore has extended his loan with Chorley for the rest of the campaign.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior Seasiders debut last year, has featured seven times in National League North this season, building on his 22 outings during the 2023/24 season.