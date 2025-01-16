Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Zac Ashworth has joined SPL side Ross County on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old only joined the Seasiders back in the summer, but has struggled for game time due to changes at the club.

Ashworth was initially signed by former head coach Neil Critchley, with a view to either play in a wing-back role for the club or as part of a back three.

The Wales youth international only managed one start under the now-Hearts boss before he was sacked from his role at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce arrived on the Fylde Coast at the start of September, and brought a change of system, with the 64-year-old moving away from using wing-backs in favour of a 4-4-2 formation.

This has left opportunities for Ashworth limited in the league, with only six appearances coming his way in total, and only one of them being in the starting XI.

He has been able to pick up a further seven outings in cup competitions, but has been unable to compete with other defenders in the squad playing in their natural positions, despite not putting a foot wrong when given his chance.

Ashworth’s career before Blackpool

Ashworth is a product of the West Brom academy, and first joined the midlands outfit when he was 10-years-old.

After working his way up to the first-team at the Hawthorns, he was able to make six senior appearances in total, as well as heading out on loan on two occasions.

His first stint away from the Baggies was with Burton Albion in 2023, while last season he featured 23 times for Bolton Wanderers - scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Quotes from the summer

Following his arrival at Bloomfield Road back in the summer, Ashworth admitted the manager (Neil Critchley) was a major reason behind his move.

“I spoke to him a few times over the summer, and he was one of the biggest factors behind me coming to the club,” said back in July.

“There wasn’t one line in particular, it was more about him as a person. He was honest and suggested ways he could help me.

“Ultimately, it’s about me getting better and better. I’m 21 so I’m by no means the finished article - there’s plenty of areas for me to work on.

“I like to think I’m going to improve, so it’s about him helping me to become as good a player as possible.

“I try not to write down and speak about individual targets, but this time next year I want to say I did well and that I’m a better player.”

Ross County move

Ashworth makes the move to Ross County with the Scottish club currently sat 10th in the SPL table, with 25 points from 23 games so far this season.

If registered in time, the 22-year-old could make his debut for the Staggies in their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Livingston at Victoria Park.