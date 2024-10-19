Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool striker Andy Morrell forged a unique path into professional football.

The 50-year-old scored 25 goals in 91 appearances in his two seasons with the Seasiders, helping the club to promotion to the Championship, following his move from Coventry City in 2006.

His CV also includes spells with the likes of Wrexham and Bury, but as a youngster Morrell could’ve ended up playing a completely different sport.

“I was a county cricketer from 15 up to the U21s, and there was basketball as well as that,” he said.

“My headmaster at school was a Great Britain basketball captain, so we played a lot up until the age of 16 to 18.

“I kept getting told I had to make a decision, but I was like (Ian) Botham did. I carried on playing cricket and football at university, but then the cricket just died out because football started to take over a little bit.

“I got a semi-pro team up in Newcastle, so the cricket got put to one side.”

Wrexham became Morrell’s first professional club in 1998, but the opportunity presented itself in a unique way.

“I was playing for a team called Newcastle Blue Star, so I was travelling up there, but I lived in Leeds working in a leisure department in a hotel,” he explained.

“One of the members there was a guy called Rob McCaffrey who was off Sky Sports. I made a beeline for him to get chatting, and it was over coffee he asked me about what I was doing.

“He was like: ‘Have you never wanted to make it?’

“And, I said: ‘Of course I have, but I’m 22, it’s gone now, these kids are 16 playing now.’

“He said: ‘Tell me which team and how many goals you’ve scored, and I’ll get back to you.’

“It just so happens he was writing Joey Jones’ autobiography, and he was assistant manager at Wrexham. He rang me back at the weekend saying he could get me in for a week.

“Brian Flynn the manager would’ve done a little bit of due diligence to check it was fairly realistic because it could’ve been a proper blag.

“I took a holiday off work, and that was the sliding doors moment. There was a bit of pressure, but I did alright.

“I stayed that week and played a reserves game and it slowly trickled from there - it took around nine months for me to get my first contract.

“I was really lucky to get the opportunity when I did. Part of why it worked was because I was a little bit older and a little bit wiser. I was desperate to do well and have it as a potential career.

“I was a sponge, and I just wanted to learn because there were some big characters there. Ian Rush was there, Karl Connolly, Neil Roberts. My development from 21 to 24 was really steep.”