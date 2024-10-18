Blackpool man claims award ahead of Charlton Athletic and Mansfield Town figures
The winger doubled the Seasiders lead in an eventual 3-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road in September.
On the back of his successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers last season, the finish against the Brewers was his first senior goal in Tangerine.
The 21-year-old produced some quick footwork and good pace to work his way inside from the wing, before releasing a shot on the edge of the box which was out of reach of goalkeeper Max Crocombe.
Under the management of Steve Bruce, who was handed the top job on Fylde Coast at the beginning of last month, the youngster has played on the right side of midfield in a 4-4-2 formation - which has proved beneficial for the Scotland youth international.
For the goal of the month award, Apter was up against three other contenders on the shortlist.
Exeter City’s Ed Francis was nominated for his free kick against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, while Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke (V Rotherham United) and Mansfield Town’s Lee Gregory (V Cambridge United) were also on the list.
