'It was a bit of pride:' Ex-Blackpool striker makes admission over nature of his Bloomfield Road exit

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Former Blackpool striker Andy Morrell admits he’s disappointed with the way his time at Bloomfield Road came to an end.

After joining the Seasiders in 2006 from Coventry City, the 50-year-old represented the club for two seasons, scoring 25 goals in 91 appearances.

Morrell’s first season on the Fylde Coast ended with promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, but the following summer he found himself heading to the exit door after making the decision to join Bury.

“I had agreed with Simon (Grayson) that I would get another year,” he stated.

“I said I was happy with the money I was on, but the chairman wasn’t, he wanted to cut my wages by 25 percent, which annoyed me a little bit.

“I was getting older, and Simon had said that I might not play as much, so I said I’d take 25 percent less on my basic, but just put it on appearance because I backed myself to play.

“That went on throughout pre-season. I was training with the team but not playing games because if I had got injured then I would’ve been stuck.

“Simon was just saying we’d get it sorted, but then a day before the season he was like the chairman doesn’t want to do it.

“With my pride I felt it was a bit out of order because I hadn’t done anything wrong and there was no real negotiation to try to steer towards anything. It was just take it or leave it, and I didn’t really like that.

“Bury had shown an interest and they wanted me to play, so I thought if somebody wants me and somebody doesn’t, it makes sense to go.

“Hindsight is great, maybe I should’ve just signed it because I ended up going for less money again.”

