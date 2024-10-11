Blackpool, Charlton and Exeter City figures in contention for League One prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Apter’s strike in Blackpool’s 3-0 victory over Burton Albion has been nominated for League One goal of the month.

After being named as League Two Young Player of Season back in April following a successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, the 21-year-old has made a positive start to the current campaign with the Seasiders.

Under the management of Steve Bruce, who was handed the top job at Bloomfield Road last month, Apter has played on the right side of midfield in a 4-4-2 formation - which has proved beneficial for the Scotland youth international.

His goal against the Brewers was his first at senior level for Blackpool, and came after some quick footwork and good pace to work his way inside from the wing, before releasing a shot on the edge of the box.

Another goal of the month contender also came on the Fylde Coast, with Exeter City’s Ed Francis nominated after whipping a free kick from a tight angle over the head of Seasiders keeper Harry Tyrer into the far corner to equalise for his side.

Bruce’s side eventually came away with the win in the head coach’s first match in charge, with James Husband bagging a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Elsewhere, Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke (V Rotherham United) and Mansfield Town’s Lee Gregory (V Cambridge United) are the other nominees for September’s goal of the month in the third tier of English football.

Voting is now open here, and closes at 5pm on October 14 - with the results to be announced on the Friday of that week.