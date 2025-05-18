Tom Aldred has shared his views on the job his former Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has done on his return to League One.

Ex-Blackpool captain Tom Aldred admits he was always confident that Gary Bowyer would keep Burton Albion up.

The former Seasiders boss, who has also coached the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City, took over at the Pirelli Stadium back in December, with the Brewers sat 23rd in the League One table and nine points off safety.

Burton ultimately ended up surviving, with the 53-year-old winning nine of his 27 games in charge to guide the Staffordshire club out of the bottom four.

Aldred knows Bowyer from their time at Bloomfield Road together, and wore the captain’s armband from when the ex-Blackburn Rovers boss guided Blackpool to promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2017.

“He’s a great manager,” the defender said.

“Even in previous jobs - he’s taken Dundee to the Scottish Premiership. He’s a great guy.

“I remember him going in there, and they were something like 15 points adrift. I actually know the goalkeeper there because I played with him in Australia, and I said ‘he’ll keep you up,’ and he has.

“I’m happy to see him doing well because he’s a good manager, and he’ll get them going again in League One next season.”

Aldred’s career since Blackpool move

Tom Aldred | Mohun Bagan

Aldred’s time at Bloomfield Road came to an end following the Seasiders’ promotion in 2017, and since then has enjoyed a unique journey.

Following stints with Bury and Motherwell, he made the move to Australia six years ago, joining Brisbane Roar, who were coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler at the time.

Last summer, the defender called time on his life in Queensland and joined Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

During his first season at the Kolkata-based club, the 34-year-old won the double, and has recently penned a new contract to keep him at the Salt Lake Stadium for a further 12 months.

“It couldn’t have gone much better on the pitch if I’m honest,” he said.

“When you go to any new club you want to show who you are as a character and as a person. It was just an incredible year, and is probably up there with the best in my career.

“I always felt we were going to win the league, we were comfortably the best team in my opinion. It was amazing. For all the experiences we’ve spoken about, but ultimately it comes down to football and being the best player you can be. I wanted that pressure to win football matches, and we did it.

“When you’ve had that taste of success, you want more. To have done one year and then left wouldn’t have been the right thing to do. The team we have has the legs to go again.

“I’m 34 now, but I watched a 37-year-old score in the Champions League the other night, so players have more longevity. Going to Australia helped to prolong my career because I got out of those 55 games a year in the EFL, where you’re almost limping on the beach at the end of the season.

“Physically I feel great, and I’ve got aims to finish playing football in the next three to five years. I pride myself on being fit.”

