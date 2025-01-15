Ex-Blackpool, Peterborough United and Bradford City man makes League Two move

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Former Blackpool midfielder Callum Cooke has joined Morecambe on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old has signed a deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium until the end of the season, as the Shrimps look to boost their chances of survival in League Two - with the club currently sat 23rd in the table.

Cooke has previously played under Morecambe boss Derek Adams at Bradford City, having joined them in the summer of 2020 after an initial loan spell.

Discussing his reunion with the Scottish coach, the ex-Middlesbrough youngster said: “You know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard working and that’s how he likes his teams.

“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third, and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.

“I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with my goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can hit the ground running.”

Cooke’s career so far

Cooke came through the ranks at the Riverside Stadium before signing professional terms in 2014.

His initial experience of first-team football came via a half-season loan in League Two with Crewe Alexandra in 2016/17.

The following season was spent on loan at Blackpool in League One, scoring twice in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Callum Cooke (Photographer Rachel Holborn/CameraSport)Callum Cooke (Photographer Rachel Holborn/CameraSport)
Callum Cooke (Photographer Rachel Holborn/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rachel Holborn

Having joined Peterborough United permanently in the summer of 2018, he was transfer-listed at the end of the following season before moving to Bradford on loan.

That became a permanent switch in 2020 before he was released upon the expiry of his contract two years later.

Cooke then signed for Hartlepool United, but was released at the end of last season after playing 76 times in two years.

