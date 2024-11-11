Former Blackpool loanee Morgan Rogers has been handed his first senior call-up for England.

The Aston Villa forward was originally selected for the U21s for the upcoming international schedule, but has now been promoted to Lee Carsley’s squad for the Three Lions’ Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland following the withdrawal of other players.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 Premier League appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

Since making the move to Villa Park back in February, he has proven to be a hit for the Birmingham outfit, helping the club to Champions League qualification.

Rogers started his career with West Brom, before joining Manchester City in 2019. Throughout his time at the Etihad, he was sent out on loan to Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool.

During his stint with the Seasiders in 2023, he scored once in 22 appearances, as the club suffered relegation from the Championship.

On the back of his spell at Bloomfield Road, he made the permanent move to Middlesbrough, where he caught the eye with seven goals in 33 outings.