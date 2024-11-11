Ipswich Town loanee recalls 'tough period' after recent return to action for Blackpool
Following his loan move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, the defender was only able to feature three times before picking up an ankle injury.
After spending over two months on the sidelines, the Indonesian made his return to action in last week’s EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s.
“It’s not an ideal start for myself, coming into a new club, you want to hit the ground running,” Baggott told Tangerine TV’s recent Preview Show.
“The most important thing is to stay fit, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.
“It was tough, coming to a new club you don’t want to get injured early, especially when the manager changed at the time. It was a tough period.
“It’s one of them, you put your head down and keep working away; it’s good to be back now.
“I worked hard on my rehab and then it was really good to be back playing (against Liverpool U21s). It was a really good feeling, I missed the grass - it was good to get another 45 minutes.”
After playing the opening 45 minutes of last week’s contest against Liverpool’s youngsters at Bloomfield Road, Baggott was not risked for Saturday’s League One outing away to Leyton Orient.
The Ipswich Town man will be among a number of players who will be assessed by Blackpool ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Harrogate in their concluding game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
