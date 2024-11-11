The latest League One relegation odds - as Blackpool slump to sixth game without a win against strugglers Leyton Orient

The Seasiders are currently on a six game winless run in League One, and suffered their sixth defeat of the season in their 3-0 loss away to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, with Richie Wellens’ side picking up only their fourth win since things got underway in August.

Following a poor start to the campaign, Steve Bruce’s appointment at Bloomfield Road seemed to galvanise the Fylde Coast outfit, but performances have dipped again in recent times.

With Blackpool currently sat in 18th, four points above the bottom four, we’ve taken a look at what the table would look like based on Sky Bet’s current relegation odds: