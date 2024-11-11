The latest League One relegation odds - as Blackpool slump to sixth game without a win against strugglers Leyton Orient

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Blackpool currently find themselves in an unwanted position after a recent poor run of form.

The Seasiders are currently on a six game winless run in League One, and suffered their sixth defeat of the season in their 3-0 loss away to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, with Richie Wellens’ side picking up only their fourth win since things got underway in August.

Following a poor start to the campaign, Steve Bruce’s appointment at Bloomfield Road seemed to galvanise the Fylde Coast outfit, but performances have dipped again in recent times.

With Blackpool currently sat in 18th, four points above the bottom four, we’ve taken a look at what the table would look like based on Sky Bet’s current relegation odds:

Blackpool are currently enduring a poor run of form in League One.

1. Seasiders' struggles

Blackpool are currently enduring a poor run of form in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/6

2. Shrewsbury Town (24th)

Relegation odds: 1/6 Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/3.

3. Burton Albion (23rd)

Relegation odds: 1/3. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4/11.

4. Crawley Town (22nd)

Relegation odds: 4/11. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/2.

5. Cambridge United (21st)

Relegation odds: 1/2. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 13/8.

6. Northampton Town (20th)

Relegation odds: 13/8. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneLeyton OrientRichie WellensSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice