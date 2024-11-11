Blackpool fixture changes confirmed following latest Sky Sports picks

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST

Blackpool have discovered their latest set of fixtures to be selected by Sky Sports.

The Seasiders have featured on the broadcaster a number of times this season already, and their next live TV outing in League One will be away to Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on November 23 (K.O. 12.30pm).

Steve Bruce’s side have now also been selected for broadcast on two further occasions at the start of 2025.

Blackpool’s game against Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road on January 18 will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, and will be available on Sky Sports +.

A few weeks later, the Seasiders travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion - with the fixture now taking place at an earlier date than originally scheduled.

The two teams will now go head-to-head on Thursday February 6, instead of the Saturday of that week - and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

