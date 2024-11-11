Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool striker Zak Emmerson is yet to make a start for his new club - but could soon be handed the opportunity.

The 20-year-old departed the Seasiders for Halifax Town during the summer, but has only been able to make seven substitute appearances in the National League so far this season, which equates to 75 minutes in total.

Both injury and selection decisions have been behind the forward’s lack of game time at the Shay Stadium so far, but a National League Cup game against Middlesbrough U21s on Tuesday night could present him with a chance in the starting XI.

"A good opportunity for him," the Shaymen’s assistant manager Andy Cooper told the Halifax Courier.

“Coming out of 21s football, into a different environment, (he’s) had a couple of setbacks with injury, but he’s a good character, getting himself back on track, training well, looked great this week and he'll be champing at the bit.

"He'll have been disappointed not to get minutes on Saturday, no doubt he'll get an opportunity on Tuesday."

Emmerson started his career with Oldham Athletic - where he was handed his competitive debut at the age of 15.

After making three senior appearances in total for the Latics, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee in 2020, and was selected for the England U18s squad during his time at the Amex.

He made the move to Blackpool in 2022, working closely under the guidance of ex-Seasiders striker Stephen Dobbie.

During his two years at Bloomfield Road, Emmerson was unable to make a senior appearance in Tangerine, but featured on the bench as an unused substitute in the Seasiders’ final game of last season away to Reading.

He also spent time out on loan with Eastbourne Borough, where he scored five times in 11 matches.