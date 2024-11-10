Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has sent his support to midfielder Albie Morgan.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Charlton Athletic man has been recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and will now work with specialists and the Seasiders’ medical team to make adaptations to his daily life to put him in a position to return to training in the near future.

Bruce states everyone at Bloomfield Road are behind Morgan as he comes to terms with the change to his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s vitally important that we get things like that right,” he said.

“He’s in good hands, he’s been in with the doctors, seeing specialists, and getting advice from other people, including other clubs with players who have diabetes.

“For the next week or two until he sorts his blood sugars, it’s life changing, and we’re fully behind him.

“He’ll have to adjust his life like you have to, but we expect him to be okay, and up and around in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once he gets his levels right and he knows his food intake then I’m sure he’ll be back soon.”

Following the diagnosis, Morgan issued a statement on Friday.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the diabetic specialists and the club’s medical staff for all of their support over the last few days and weeks,” he wrote.

“It’s been a really tough few days for me and my family, but I’m pleased to say that I am now comfortable and learning to live with this news.

“I am now fully focused on working harder than ever to come back strong and healthy, to be in a position to return to training and represent the club again in the near future.”