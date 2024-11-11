Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he will go with a strong team for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie away to Harrogate Town.

The Seasiders changed their entire XI for last Wednesday’s game against Liverpool U21s, but the head coach is keen for his side to rediscover their form as their six-game winless run in League One continued with a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the weekend.

In order to qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy, Blackpool just need to come away from the Exercise Stadium with a draw, but will need a victory to finish above Crewe Alexandra to top Group E.

“We have to get back to basics and win football matches again,” Bruce said after Saturday’s game at Brisbane Road.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday - we gave a run out to the kids the other day, but I just think where we are at this moment in time my thought is we’ve got to get back out on the pitch again.

“When you’ve played poorly like we all have today; it’s a chance to turn it around quickly.

“The way I feel at the moment, I'm going to pick a strong enough team to get through and take a bit of confidence from that.

“It’s not a punishment, but we have to get back on track, there’s nothing better than another game to erase it.”