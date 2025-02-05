Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway states he has regained his passion for football following his recent return to the dugout.

Four years on from his previous job with Grimsby Town, the 61-year-old was named as Swindon Town manager back in October.

Under the guidance of the experienced coach, the Robins are currently experiencing a five-game unbeaten run in League Two, and have risen to 14th in the table, with four consecutive wins under their belt.

Holloway is no stranger to success as a man, and enjoyed his most notable achievement during his time at Bloomfield Road between 2009 and 2012.

The former Leicester City boss guided the Seasiders to the Premier League via the play-offs inside his first season on the Fylde Coast, with the club clinching their place in the top flight with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City at Wembley.

Blackpool ultimately only remained in the first division for one season, after being relegated in 19th on 39 points.

Holloway did get the club back to the Championship play-off final in 2012, but the Fylde Coast outfit were defeated by West Ham on that occasion.

Following his Seasiders exit, the former Bristol Rovers midfielder did get another taste of life in the Premier League, helping Crystal Palace to promotion in 2013.

Following a recent win for Swindon away to Newport County, Holloway discussed how he was finding life back in management.

“I lost that passion for a bit, when I went to Grimsby I was in a different position, not just manager, and I didn’t like that,” he explained.

“Now, I’m just the manager, and I’m loving every minute of it because it’s just the football side of things. To have a chance to build some confidence has been wonderful, it’s probably what I’ve missed. I’ve missed people, and encouraging them.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t have to move, it’s the closest I’ve been, I don’t think my wife would put up with moving anymore. The training ground is 14 miles away from my home, and the ground is 32 - I’m loving every minute of it back in the West Country.”

Holloway admits doing a documentary called The Hotseat helped to inspire his return to the dugout, after speaking to a number of other managers in similar positions.

“I realised I wasn’t the only one, and all of us keep coming back, and you can see why,” he added.

You can’t buy that atmosphere like the one I’ve just had in the dressing room. Life is always a challenge, and I’ve missed it and I’m loving it again.

“It felt like a long gap, but you don’t know what it is that you’re missing, and doing a documentary helped me to understand I’m not Tigger, there’s more like me as well.

“The thinking you have to do with this job makes you feel important, and when you’ve not got it, there’s nothing like it. My wife doesn't need me at home, she can run the house brilliantly, so at least I’ve got something to do that’s enhancing my life even more.

“I try to do my best for everyone else, and if people join me then I will have a wonderful time like I did with the Blackpool players. We took away the excuses and did something marvellous together, and hopefully I can do that here; nothing would please me more.”