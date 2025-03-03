Former Blackpool defender insists social media brings a whole new set of pressures for managers in the modern game.

During his most-recent job with Bolton Wanderers, the 43-year-old faced intense pressure from his own fans throughout his final season with the club, before being sacked back in January.

The retired centre back took charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2020, and oversaw a promotion from League Two and an EFL Trophy during his time at the helm. The Trotters also reached the League One play-off final last year, but were defeated 2-0 by Oxford United at Wembley.

Over the weekend, Evatt openly spoke about his Bolton departure for the first time, and provided insight on the challenges he faced.

“It was more my decision, to be honest. I had a feeling that I needed a break, just to refresh and a new challenge,” he said during an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports.

“Five years is a really long time and in current football, modern day football. I was speaking to the guys before about old managers having that longevity.

“They didn’t have social media to deal with and the pressures that brings. It was time for me really to take a step down, reassess, grow again, get better as a manager and come back.

“The club has been left in good hands. Steven (Schumacher) is a really solid manager and he’s had a great start. I wish them all the best.”

Evatt’s career

After starting his playing career with Derby County, Evatt spent time with Chesterfield and QPR before joining the Seasiders on loan from the latter in 2006.

Following the termination of his contract at QPR, the defender was able to make his stay at Bloomfield Road permanent, and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs under Simon Grayson in 2007.

The 43-year-old was part of the Seasiders’ starting XI that claimed a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town at Wembley to book their place in the second tier.

Ian Evatt (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Clive Mason/Getty Images)

A few years later, Evatt got the taste of Blackpool’s play-off pedigree once again, this time helping the club to the Premier League.

Throughout the club’s season in the top flight, he made 38 appearances, during which time he claimed one goal and three assists.

Evatt’s time on the Fylde Coast came to an end in 2013, leaving with 254 outings under his belt in Tangerine.

He went on to play for Chesterfield, which is where he got a taste of life as a coach in a caretaker capacity, before moving to Barrow for his first permanent role.

