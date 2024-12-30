Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce believes Blackpool are starting to find some consistency following a lot of recent change at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders ended 2024 with a number of strong performances, with their final game of the calendar year being a 0-0 draw with League One leaders Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

After starting the campaign with Neil Critchley as head coach, the Fylde Coast quickly made the decision to part ways with the 46-year-old, with Richard Keogh taking interim charge.

Bruce was appointed at the start of September, but took some time away during October following the death of his grandson.

The ex-Aston Villa and Sunderland boss believes the Seasiders have found some stability since his return to work.

“They’ve had four or five different voices in the space of five months,” he said.

“Critch (Neil Critchley) to start with (Richard) Keogh coming in, then me, and then Aggers (Steve Agnew). It’s been difficult, so let’s hope we can find that consistency.

“We haven’t had the results, but out of the last six we’ve drawn two, won three, and lost one - that we shouldn’t have done against Wrexham.

“We’ve addressed our away form - which takes us up to where we should be, but we’ve got to address our home form and see what we can do.

“If we don’t beat Shrewsbury on Wednesday then all the effort they’ve shown in the last few days erodes.”

Despite losing 2-1 away to Wrexham on Boxing Day, with a late controversial penalty decision proving to be the difference, Blackpool were still able to put in a solid display at the Racecourse Ground.

This prompted Bruce to stick with the same starting XI despite the short turnaround, with the Seasiders boss now facing a similar dilemma for the New Year’s Day game against Shrewsbury Town.

“I couldn’t leave any of them out after the way they played against Wrexham - and I think I might’ve been proven right,” he added.

“I’ll sit down and look at the numbers and see what they’ve got. We’ve got a lot of fit lads in the squad when they’re right.”