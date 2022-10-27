Barely 17 hours had passed after Jerry Yates’ latest brace – his third in his last four games, to be exact – before his name was seemingly linked with every club under the sun.

Rangers was the first, shortly followed by Brentford, Bournemouth, West Brom and Watford. One report even claimed as many as 10 clubs were scouting the 25-year-old against Preston North End at the weekend.

I don’t doubt for one minute scouts are keeping a keen eye on Jerry, why wouldn’t they? He tops the Championship’s scoring charts alongside Ben Brereton Diaz and a couple of others after all.

But the fact this information has been leaked right at this very moment, following a stunning spell of form with six goals in just four games, tells us everything we need to know.

Why now?

A whole host of Blackpool players will be watched by scouts throughout the course of a season, but this information very rarely, if ever, comes to light. So ask yourself, why is Yates’ name being thrown out there right now?

Jerry Yates has been linked with a host of clubs after scoring six goals in his last four games

The fact this information was put out into the public realm the day after Blackpool’s stunning derby win against Preston North End is of particular annoyance. The mood among the fanbase was understandably buoyant but now they’re worried about losing their key man for the second window running.

I’m of course referring to Josh Bowler, who left Bloomfield Road on the final day of the summer window after months of speculation.

Cast your minds back to February of this year when Bowler scored in a 2-1 defeat away to his former club QPR. Like Yates, it was also the winger’s fourth goal in his last six games.

The following morning, Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolves were all “keeping tabs” on Bowler according to reports. Are you getting the same sense of déjà vu than I am?

I’m always wary when a player is linked to a number of clubs, it’s a sure sign the player’s agent is up to no good. Is it a new contract they’re after? Or trying to stir up even more interest? It could well be both.

Thankfully for Blackpool, Yates – unlike Bowler – is under contract until at least 2024, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Strong hand

If we’re led to believe the recent reports are correct, at least the Seasiders are in a strong position on this occasion and won’t even have to consider selling their striker on the cheap.

That assumes Jerry even wants to leave and I don’t get the slightest indication that might be the case. It’s abundantly clear he loves it here at Blackpool and Blackpool fans love him too.

Agents have clearly been working overtime this week as another piece of gossip emerged on Wednesday, only this time it was a player Blackpool are reportedly looking to sign, rather than sell.

Former PNE midfielder Tom Bayliss is the man in question, but again Blackpool weren’t the only club involved, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Reading are also thought to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Bayliss only joined his current club Shrewsbury Town four months ago, but he’s clearly made an impression during his 17 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side this season.

The former Coventry City man clearly has something about him, otherwise PNE wouldn’t have forked out £1.2m to sign him in 2019.

But his move to Deepdale didn’t work out, he only made 21 appearances over the course of three seasons and ended up being loaned out to Wigan Athletic, who were in League One at the time, where he again struggled to make an impact during an injury-hit spell.

I know what you’re thinking, signing another injury-prone midfielder is the last thing Blackpool need…

Priorities

While the Seasiders have been on the hunt for a central midfielder for some time now, missing out on the likes of Cameron Brannagan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dan Barlaser during the summer, Michael Appleton does have options in that position at this moment in time.

The Seasiders have 10 players on their books who are capable of playing in a midfield three, although this list includes the likes of Lewis Fiorini and Kevin Stewart, who are both long-term injury concerns, and Callum Connolly, who is currently required at right-back.

Appleton has also only recently brought in Liam Bridcutt and Grant Ward to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

It’s likely that defence is more of a pressing concern at this moment in time, while it can’t be ruled out Blackpool will be in the market for a striker once again after being linked with Colby Bishop and Ellis Simms during the summer.

Either way, I’m not expecting January to be a particularly busy month for Blackpool, although who knows what might transpire.

But both Appleton and chief executive Ben Mansford have already gone on record suggesting there’s unlikely to be many ins or outs. Instead, it’s going to be a case of getting four or five key players back to full fitness and hoping they turn out to be like new signings.

Appleton has hinted he could do with more experience though, which might explain Chris Maxwell’s recent return to the side and the acquisition of Bridcutt. But it also suggests there could be some movement in January, albeit not a lot.

