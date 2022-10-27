Why free midweek is so important for Michael Appleton’s depleted Blackpool side ahead of Coventry City clash

While the Sky Blues were in action on Tuesday night, drawing 2-2 with Rotherham United, the Seasiders were able to put their feet up and rest some tired bodies.

Blackpool continue to be plagued by injury and suspension concerns, missing six players in total for their 4-2 derby win against Preston North End at the weekend.

Matters weren’t helped by Jordan Thorniley, James Husband and Liam Bridcutt hobbling off with knocks on Saturday either.

Coventry also have injury problems of their own, with Fankaty Dabo and Martyn Waghorn forced off against Rotherham in midweek, compounding the setbacks to Liam Kelly and Matty Godden during the build-up.

It’s been a hectic few weeks for the Seasiders since their return from the international break, but it’s all hands on deck until the Championship breaks in mid-November for the winter World Cup.

The men in tangerine head to Coventry this weekend before another trip to the Midlands to face West Brom next Tuesday.

It's been a hectic few weeks for Michael Appleton's side

“It’s been a tough few weeks, so I will have a couple of beers and relax for once,” an exhausted Appleton said after Blackpool’s derby win.

“I let off my little bit of steam to the referee on the pitch at the end of the Sheffield United game but I tried to hold it in at the same time and do my best.

“Last week, I’m coming away from the game and I should be delighted because we’ve played ever so well and taken a point from Sheffield United. But all I could think about was having three players missing for the Hull game on Wednesday, so I will enjoy this one.

“It’s been a big ask because of the injuries we’ve picked up and the sendings off last week didn’t help, especially in midweek.

“I just hope and pray we have a few more bodies available to us next week.”

While fatigue was certainly an issue during the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hull last week, Pool were able to get through the derby at the weekend.

“The fans helped with that,” Appleton added.

“The fans have got lots of favourites as we know. They’ve got a new kid on the block they like singing about (Charlie Patino) and talking about.

“To be fair, the other young kid Sonny did well in the build-up (for Patino’s goal) and it was a great strike that was always going away from the goalkeeper.”

The win against Ryan Lowe’s side saw Blackpool move up to 18th place in the Championship table, two points clear of Saturday’s opponents Coventry in 22nd.

The division remains incredibly tight though, with Appleton’s men also only two points adrift of 13th place.

When asked about his side’s relegation fears, Pool’s head coach said: “It depends on what peoples’ expectations are, we’ve just got to focus on us and not worry about anything else or what’s going on around us.