Blackpool expecting more attention in Josh Bowler amid Premier League interest from Leicester City and others

The winger continued his electric form on Saturday with the fourth and final goal in Blackpool’s 4-1 home win against Reading.

The 22-year-old, who was strongly linked with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest during the January window, has scored five goals in his last seven games.

It was also recently reported that Premier League sides Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are taking an active interest.

When asked if he expects Bowler to attract more attention between now and the end of the season, Blackpool head coach Critchley told The Gazette: “Yes, probably.

“Wingers who score goals and get assists and do the things Josh can do will attract attention.

“I don’t see any other wingers in the Championship doing what Josh can do, so he’s a prized asset for us.

“If there are people watching him, then great because he’s doing something right.”

It was only a couple of months ago that Critchley called on Bowler to produce a better end-product on a more consistent basis.

The former Everton and QPR man, who joined the Seasiders on a free transfer at the start of the season, caught the eye from the outset with his mazy dribbling but his quality in the final third left a lot to be desired.

But that’s all changed now, with Bowler having a direct say in games on an almost weekly basis.

“I’m not taking the credit for that,” Critchley added. “We do work a lot on his finishing and his end-product obviously.

“But it’s something he wanted to improve himself.

“He’s in a rich vein of form, so wingers who score and assist are worth their weight in gold.

“He’s full of confidence and I believe he’s at an age where he will still get better.

“He will become calmer in his decision-making as he gets older and he will settle down in front of goal.

“His goals will give him confidence and he will trust himself a little bit more, so I’m absolutely delighted for him.”

It was a clinical finish from Bowler on Saturday for his seventh goal of the season.

He fired home emphatically from CJ Hamilton’s pinpoint cross.

Critchley joked: “I just said to him it’s another mishit goal, like at QPR the other night!

“I think he caught this one a little bit better, though.

“He’s on a great run of scoring goals. He’s in great scoring form and long may that continue.

“I don’t think Josh was at his best on Saturday but he’s always a threat, which is why I’m always reluctant to bring him off the pitch because you always know he can cause moments like he did at the end of the game.”