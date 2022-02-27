Clinical finishing the difference for Blackpool against Reading according to EFL pundits

That's according to the pundits on EFL highlights show Quest, who were impressed with Blackpool's ruthless streak against Paul Ince's side.

The Seasiders had to come from behind to win on Saturday after going a goal down to Lucas Joao's early strike.

But Marvin Ekpiteta quickly levelled before Gary Madine headed them in front. Late goals from Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler added further gloss to the win.

It was the perfect response from Neil Critchley's side to their underwhelming 2-1 defeat to QPR in midweek, where they played against 10 men for over 50 minutes.

Presenter Colin Murray said: "A first win in five here, although they had their chances against QPR. On this occasion it was just a case of Blackpool being more clinical, especially in that second-half."

"They were," former Norwich City and West Ham striker Dean Ashton responded.

Josh Bowler was singled out for praise once again

"In terms of chances it felt pretty even but you're right, it was just that clinicalness.

"Madine climbs all over the defender (for his goal) which is exactly what I would have done.

"(Kenny) Dougall with two assists in this game, Lavery with the third goal, but Josh Bowler...he only had one goal to his name seven games ago, he's now got six.

"It's a wonderful finish from him and Reading with Millwall, Forest, Bournemouth and Blackburn coming up, they're in real trouble."

Murray, who has been full of praise for Blackpool's wide players this season, made a note of Blackpool's flexibility on the left wing.

CJ Hamilton started on this occasion but both Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale have been in and out of the side in recent weeks - while Keshi Anderson remains sidelined.

"Bowler is normally the first name on the team sheet, but whoever they play out on the left seems to fit in perfectly," he said.

"It was CJ Hamilton here, but that often changes depending on the game and the schedule but we've seen them combine there and that's Blackpool's heartbeat for me, out wide and they've done many a team that way.

"It was an absolutely brilliant win."