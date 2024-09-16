Bolton boss Ian Evatt | Getty Images

Under-pressure Ian Evatt is expected to remain in charge of Blackpool rivals Bolton ‘for the time being’.

It’s been reported that the former Seasiders defender will be in the home dugout for Saturday’s visit of Reading to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

But, according to The Bolton News, changes are afoot, with the decision taken to relieve at least two members of Evatt’s backroom staff of their duties.

That development comes after the 42-year-old held talks with the Bolton board in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield.

The loss - already Wanderers’ third in League One this season - leaves them sitting 21st in the table, with just one win recorded from their opening five games of the new campaign.

It also allowed Blackpool to leapfrog them in the standings, with Steve Bruce beginning his Bloomfield Road reign with a 2-1 win against Exeter. The victory, which was Blackpool’s first of the season, allowed them to climb to 19th.

It’s claimed Evatt - who guided the Trotters to the League One play-off final last season - took Bolton training on Monday morning following the conclusion of talks with the club’s hierarchy.

The backroom roles presently under threat are believed to be within both the coaching and analysis departments. Stephen Crainey, who was a team-mate of Evatt’s during his time at Blackpool - is currently a member of his backroom team at Bolton, following his move from Wigan in the summer. However, it’s believed his position is safe under Evatt.

Blackpool head to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on November 23. It’s unclear whether Evatt will still be in charge for that game.